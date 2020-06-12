Rosie’s Tips For Naturally Curly Hair

If you’ve got hair that is wavy or curly (kinky and coily hair deserve their own post), and you want to enhance your curls, Rosie has a few tips that she’s picked up throughout the years! Curly hair can be a journey: some days you get better results than others. Here’s a list of what she likes to do:

The Cold Rinse Is Your Friend. What you use for washing and moisturizing your curls is a longer discussion, but no matter what you use, after rinsing your hair out, run your water cold before you hop out of the shower! It’ll close your hair follicles (a woman in the Netherlands once framed it to Rosie as the follicles sealing in “one direction, like a fish’s scales”) and it’ll close your pores, too (great for your face). That will help seal in moisture and lock out frizz before you even get going! Get The Right Towel, Or A Soft T-Shirt! A soft cotton t-shirt is hands down better than a normal towel, but if you’re looking to invest in a curly-specific towel, get a microfiber one with a blend: 70-80% polyester to 20-30% polyamide. Leave-In Conditioning Cream & Comb. This is a new one — Rosie used to never comb her curls once she was out of the shower! Try a leave-in curl conditioner, applying it with your head flipped over. If you have finer hair, avoid your roots: it might weight them down. Scrunch it in, and comb through, once. Rosie uses Cantu Coconut Curling Cream. Curl Defining Gel & Scrunch. With your head still flipped over, use a curl-defining, cream, mousse or gel. Give gels and mousses a second look if you had a crunchy look in middle school: they’ve come a long way! Rosie uses Miss Jessie’s Jelly Soft Curls. Let Your “Cast” Set; Can Use Diffuser. Here’s the weird part, if you are new to the naturally curly game: a “cast” needs to set on your hair, i.e. become a little tight. It may, in fact, feel crunchy. You want to use a diffuser on the coolest setting, lowest fan, about 6 inches away from your head (standing upright) to help that cast set. Wait about 10 minutes, and then you can flip your hair over and begin diffusing. Rosie takes breaks to continue to let the cast form and the curls dry. Shake Out Your “Cast” With Oil. When you feel like your hair is dry enough for a shake-out, use a great conditioning oil and break that cast up! The more of this process you do with your head flipped over, the more volume you’ll get at the end. Rosie uses Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, but it’s pricey! Hask Argan Reparing Shine Oil gets great reviews at a fraction of the price.

Rosie only knows from first-hand experience, but Austin has its own “Curl Whisperer!” Check out April Kayganich’s fabulous before-and-afters on social media.