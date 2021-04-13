Rosie’s Birthday “Surprise”: A Peak 90s Kids’ Toy

We’re calling it the “goody bag” principle: sometimes, when you show up to a friend’s party, you get a gift, too! Rosie surprised Steph with one of her favorite childhood toys: “Puppy Surprise,” which was originally released in Hasbro in 1991. Sources on the internet say the toy only sold for a couple of years before being reintroduced to big fanfare in 2014.

Vintage Puppy Surprise toys are high-dollar, and still available on Etsy. You can buy the revamped version at Walmart, Amazon and more. Fans of the original puppy (and kitty) versions might be surprised to see unicorn and “llamacorn” offerings, too!