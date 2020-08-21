Rosie’s At-Home Floral Tips

- Snapdragons are FUN to prep for bouquets! Tall and vibrant blooms that add great height within an arrangement. Wrap an old dish towel around the stem, under the head of the flowers. Drag it down and it will take all the small leaves with it! Do this outside: it’s a bit of a mess. You never want leaves to sit in water in your bouquet, so it’s important to strip these flowers!
- Always cut flowers at a 45-degree angle in cold water. If you cut in the open air, the stems can “drink” an air bubble, which makes it hard for them to get nutrients when you put them back in the water again, and they’ll wilt more quickly!
- Thin, clear tape is what the professionals use to get great-looking bouquets. If you can’t find any at the store, simple cut Scotch tape down the middle, or even into thirds. Make a grid over the top of the vase or bowl you’re using to decorate. Your placements won’t move around!
- Start bouquets with greenery first. It’ll give you a better base to place your pops of color.
- Ask the floral department about any non-garden flowers you might’ve picked up. Tropicals (like Birds of Paradise, Ginger, Protea, etc.) are a little more expensive, but can be really beautiful! The gas they give off will actually wilt your garden-variety flowers more quickly, so be judicious about using them in homemade bouquets.
- Refill your water every 1-2 days, but don’t let it get high enough to touch any greenery.
- Need to store your flowers overnight in the fridge? Wrap them in a plastic bag and keep them away from fruits and veggies, which will make flowers bloom faster.