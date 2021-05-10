Rosie & Steph’s Weekend Recap: May 10th, 2021

Steph was taking it easy after getting her 2nd dose of the vaccine, but she managed to get out of the house and have an early anniversary dinner with her husband, Aaron. They went to TenTen, a modern Japanese restaurant with a menu that offers everything from sashimi and sushi to Japanese-style grilled meats and vegetables. If you haven’t been, Steph and Aaron recommend trying it out! Pro tip: Go early, they offer a daily Happy Hour from 5-6p with half price glasses of beer and wine and a great variety of snacks and starters.

Steph also worked on making plans for her upcoming trip to New York for her brother-in-law’s wedding. She’s been hearing about the famous “Emmy Burger” from New York eatery, Emily on her favorite podcast, ArmChair Expert and was able to make a reservation to try it out for herself! Steph’s looking forward to updating viewers on the burger that Dax Shepard calls “the best burger he’s ever had.”

Rosie continues her hair growth journey: on Friday, she got a trim with Craig of Craig Piatti Salon. Craig has drilled this in: even if you’re trying to grow your hair, you still need regular trims every 6-12 weeks to make sure the ends don’t split and run the hair shaft. On a positive note, not using heat styling products is really helping with her growth!

Rosie then went down to San Antonio to spend time with her oldest brother’s family for Mother’s Day. Her nephew has just wrapped up his first year of college at Abilene Christian, and it was wonderful to be able to be together again! Happy Mother’s Day to all Central Texas mommas!