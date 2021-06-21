Rosie & Steph’s Weekend Recap: June 18th-20th, 2021

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a great Father’s Day weekend! Rosie and Steph shared what they got up to over the past few days:

Steph

Steph spent Saturday morning looking at wedding venues with her mother-in-law, who’s getting married in late September. They loved their first stop, Owen House, a historic and beautiful venue in Round Rock. The venue caters to intimate weddings and groups of up to 120. They’re in the process of finishing a large reception hall and the owner, Isabella is doing a beautiful job of landscaping the property. Since the venue was exactly what they were looking for they spent the rest of the morning celebrating with brunch and mimosas! If you’re looking for a venue in Round Rock you can reach out to Steph for more information on why they loved this spot!

Rosie

Just before the weekend, Rosie stepped out to Jester King, which now has a brewery, kitchen, farm and event hall — it’s a one-stop relaxing shop for a weekend destination! Rosie and Studio 512 Producer Forest chatted with co-owner Jeff Stuffings about Jester King’s upcoming releases, which include a foray into wine and cider! Jester King also excels at partnerships and collaborations, which are evident in their beer list. Learn more about the first release on the website, 2020 Carbonic Black Spanish wine, and stay tuned for upcoming segments about Jester King’s newest releases. (P.S. If nothing else, go for the goats! A herd of 50 — including babies born this season — roam the property, helping “cut” grass on the 165-acre farm.)

Together

Phew, it was a scorcher: Rosie and Steph hung out at the KXAN tent at Q2 Stadium ahead of the first home opener for Austin FC. The energy was electric, and they were impressed with how many fans fun full regalia were packing into the sold-out stadium! The next game is Wednesday, June 23rd at Allianz Field against Minnesota United. If you want to brush up on chants and cheers ahead of the next match, check out La Murga de Austin’s lyric videos!

Rosie and Steph tried Local Foods, which has just expanded as a pop-up in Austin this weekend, ahead of the opening of its permanent shop downtown later this year! The pop-up is on Burnet Road, attached to the AMLI building, and it’ll be your new favorite grab-and-go lunch cafe. Every sandwich is vegetable-forward and absolutely delicious. Their pick, if it’s your first time? Get the “Crunchy” Chicken, with housemade chips and Tuscan kale sides. Check out the menu here.