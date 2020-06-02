Rosie & Steph’s Top Picks For Central Texas Day Trips

Once the world is back to normal, we’ll be out to explore the beauty of Central Texas! Rosie and Steph corralled some of their favorite spots for day trips in the area, i.e. a drive of only an hour or two outside of Austin, in honor of National “Rocky Road” Ice Cream Day.

Rosie’s pick: Fredericksburg

About an hour and half away from Austin (and reaching the edge of our viewing area), Fredericksburg is known for its fabulous wine country! There are also exciting spots that are starting to pop up around the main area: Hye, for example, is growing quickly and boasts great wineries combined with true small-town ranching culture. (Rosie and Steph love staying at the Hye-Way Haus!)

In Fredericksburg, it’s peach season! Varietals change throughout the summer, so the peaches you eat in June are actually different than the ones you’ll get in August. Vogel Orchard is a great stop for your peach fix, and they’re starting to pick blackberries and plums, too.

Make sure, when you stop by Fredericksburg, that give a nod to the local German heritage with a beer and a bratwurst at The Auslander, Friedhelm’s Bavarian Inn or Otto’s German Bistro.

Steph’s Pick: Round Top

Round Top is one of Steph’s favorite spots to visit for the day or for a weekend! With so many small town things to do and places to pop into, here are a few of her favorites…

If you’ve missed goin junkin’ out in Round Top – here’s some good news! You can join in on the Round Top Summer Pop up happening June 4-6, 2020. For more information and a list of participating vendors go to ExploreRoundTop.com

Rosie’s pick: Bastrop

Nature lovers, rejoice: Bastrop is gloriously forested. Beautiful, quaint and quiet — it’s a great way to get out from the lights and noise of the city! Check out Bastrop State Park, which has awesome hiking trails. Rosie spent a day at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa last year, which is set right on the Colorado River. One word: serene!