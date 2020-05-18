Rosie & Stephanie Share Their Skincare Routine

Rosie’s DIY At Home Face Mask

Ingredients Needed: Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Indian Healing Clay

1 TBSP of clay mix to 1 TBSP liquid mix. Liquid mix is 50/50 water and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Combine in a bowl and try to stir to a relatively smooth consistency

Try not to use metal (including a stirring spoon) to mix it up, because apparently the metal interacts poorly with the negative charge in the clay and can decrease the effectiveness of the mask before you even get started.

Apply for 10-15 minutes. You will feel it tightening.

Use a drain cover and warm washcloth to remove, because clumps can get stuck in your sink.

Rosie always rinses her face with cold water after washing to close her pores.

Your face may turn red after, but hat’s common. It will go away in about 30 minutes.

Did you know Apple Cider Vinegar:

Increases blood flow to the skin

Minimizes pores

Balances skin pH

Great for oily skin

You can buy all the ingredients right at HEB.

Stephanie’s Skincare Regimen:

Step 1– Skin + Pro-B5 Wash

Step 2-Skin + Daily A Exfoliant

Step 3-Skin + Renew 99 “Botox in A Bottle”

Step 4– Skin + NourishRx Moisturiser

Step 5– Skin + UV Silk 40 Broad Spectrum SPF

Step 6– Eye drops because Austin allergies

You can buy all the products Steph uses here.