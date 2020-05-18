Rosie & Stephanie Share Their Skincare Routine

Rosie’s DIY At Home Face Mask
Ingredients Needed: Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Indian Healing Clay
1 TBSP of clay mix to 1 TBSP liquid mix. Liquid mix is 50/50 water and Apple Cider Vinegar.
- Combine in a bowl and try to stir to a relatively smooth consistency
- Try not to use metal (including a stirring spoon) to mix it up, because apparently the metal interacts poorly with the negative charge in the clay and can decrease the effectiveness of the mask before you even get started.
- Apply for 10-15 minutes. You will feel it tightening.
- Use a drain cover and warm washcloth to remove, because clumps can get stuck in your sink.
- Rosie always rinses her face with cold water after washing to close her pores.
Your face may turn red after, but hat’s common. It will go away in about 30 minutes.
Did you know Apple Cider Vinegar:
- Increases blood flow to the skin
- Minimizes pores
- Balances skin pH
- Great for oily skin
You can buy all the ingredients right at HEB.
Stephanie’s Skincare Regimen:
Step 1– Skin + Pro-B5 Wash
Step 2-Skin + Daily A Exfoliant
Step 3-Skin + Renew 99 “Botox in A Bottle”
Step 4– Skin + NourishRx Moisturiser
Step 5– Skin + UV Silk 40 Broad Spectrum SPF
Step 6– Eye drops because Austin allergies
You can buy all the products Steph uses here.