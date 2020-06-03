Rosie & Steph Try Krakatoa Hot Chips

Rosie & Steph test out Krakatoa Hot Chips, a new line of super spicy kettle-cooked potato chips available throughout Texas.

Made by spice lovers for spice lovers, Krakatoa Hot Chips are explosively spicy chips made with real peppers sourced from all over the world. With flavors that run the gamut from mild jalapeño to fearsome ghost pepper, Krakatoa Hot Chips’ heat intensity is measured in quantifiable Scoville Heat Units (SHU), ranging from 5,840 to 38,700 heat units per chip!

Sour King – Zesty lime with serrano pepper (5,840 SHUs)

Zesty lime with serrano pepper (5,840 SHUs) Hot Hot Honey Pot – Spicy honey with scorpion chili (6,360 SHUs)

Spicy honey with scorpion chili (6,360 SHUs) Mustard’s Revenge – Hot dijon mustard with cayenne pepper (9,490 SHUs)

Hot dijon mustard with cayenne pepper (9,490 SHUs) Kung Pow! – Thai chili with Szechuan pepper (14,500 SHUs)

Thai chili with Szechuan pepper (14,500 SHUs) Black Magic – Creole heat with ghost pepper (38,700 SHUs)

