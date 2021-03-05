Rosie & Steph Try Dazzle Dry Nail Kits With Bump Club & Beyond

There’s a cool new idea for nails on the block — it’s called Dazzle Dry, and it’s a manicure system that is supposed to last up to two weeks, like a gel, without the use of a UV light. It’s humane, nontoxic, non-yellowing and made in the USA.

Rosie and Steph gave it a try. Their reaction? This dries FAST! The shade range is really fun, and you can knock out a full manicure in a fraction of the time you would with normal nail polish (even something like Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri line). The colors in their kits include Yoga Mama (a sugary pink) and Citrus Streak (a summer orange).

They came courtesy of Lindsay Pinchuk of Bump Club & Beyond, who put these kits in a recent giveaway. Bump Club & Beyond has a ton of FREE resources for new and expectant parents, including product reviews! Learn more about upcoming virtual classes, sign up for giveaways, and get educated about newest products for parents and kids at BumpClubandBeyond.com.