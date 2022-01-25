Rosie & Steph Recap Their Weekend: January 21st-23rd

Steph and Rosie rounded up their weekend for January 21st-23rd, 2022 and here’s a look at what they got up to:

Rosie:

Rosie had such a sweet shoot to kick off the weekend! She went to Doss Elementary with Toyota of Cedar Park to surprise a special 1st grade teacher, Heather Miller, with a 2022 Toyota Tundra! Ms. Miller was genuinely shocked, and all her friends and family came out to help congratulate her. Her little 1st grade glass even painted signs to help celebrate! Learn more about this story on January 26th.

If Rosie’s hair is looking different, it’s because she has finally grown out her natural color! If you’re looking for hair help, Rosie goes to Craig Piatti at Craig Piatti Salon on Burnet Road. He’ll help you achieve your goals and really emphasizes the health of your hair. Rosie’s wearing clip-in extensions to help achieve her on-air look. (And if you’re in the market for full coverage, stop by Wig Ave. just a few doors down from Craig. AK and Grace, the owners, are really knowledgeable and helped Rosie get through her grow-out phase in 2021!)

Steph:

Steph caught up with a friend at The Well for brunch on Saturday and would highly recommend the Steak and Eggs, Sweet Potato Hash and their Hydrate juice. The Well blends top-tier nutrition, local and sustainable farming, and authentic flavors for a breakthrough culinary experience that redefines healthy food in Downtown Austin.

Steph continued her “self-care Saturday” with a stop at the newly opened IVitamin Hydration Lounge in North Austin. This local spot is female owned and offers a variety of IV drips. Steph got their prenatal drip and felt incredible! She also raved about their massage chair so make sure you take advantage of that if you stop in!

