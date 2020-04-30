Rosie & Steph Play Round 4 Of Who Am I?

Every week Steph and Rosie play “Who Am I?” and here’s how it works:

Since they can’t see each other one of them will dress up and give three clues to the other to try and describe who they are (but confuse) the other person. If the person who is guessing gets it right, they are guessing again the following week but if they get it wrong they’re dressing up next.

So far, the guesser has lost every week! Let’s recap the standings:

Week One- Steph was Joe Exotic of Tiger King and lead Rosie to believe she was Queen Elizabeth.

Week Two- Rosie dressed as Mr. (Fred) Rodgers and lead Steph to believe she was herself.

Week Three- Steph dressed as Chewbacca, and Rosie guessed Steph’s dog, Millie.

Week Four- Rosie dressed up as Mickey Mouse. Watch the segment above to see who Steph guesses!