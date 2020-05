In the past week, social media has been trending with the last “normal” picture everyone can find in their camera rolls, i.e. a picture in a crowd, with arms around other people, sharing a meal, etc.

Rosie and Steph dug through their albums and pulled out a few gems from late February/early March!

Was there a moment where you realized society was about to change? Or one cool last shot before everyone started distancing? If you have a story you’d like to share, send it to us! Studio512@KXAN.com.