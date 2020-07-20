Rosie & Steph Do “Art By Listening” With Becca Borrelli

Local artist and educator Becca Borrelli joined Studio 512 to take Rosie and Steph back to elementary school, with an exercise where the girls drew pictures, only from listening to step-by-step instructions! See how far they got with their renditions of the Austin skyline.

Becca is doing a lot of online education right now. She’ll be offering an Online Storytelling with Mixed Media Drawing Class Coming in Fall 2020, so make sure you don’t miss out! Learn more about her classes and her work at BeccaJBorrelli.com.

Download Becca’s Studio 512 picture here to try it yourself. Send your version to us at studio512@kxan.com