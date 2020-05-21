Rosie & Steph Do A “Make With What You Have” Cocktail Challenge

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, you might be looking for a new cocktail to kick things up a notch at home, in lieu of your usual party plans!

Rosie and Steph scrounged around their kitchens to see what they had on-hand to create some fun new cocktails with. It’s a good challenge to give yourself or a friend: so many spices, mixes and add-ons tend to go unnoticed in the pantry!

The cocktail Rosie crafted out of Steph’s ingredients is called The Savory Stephanie, based on Steph’s love of dirty martinis and all things salty.

The Salty Stephanie:

1/2 oz pickle juice

1/2 oz olive juice

Pinch of garlic juice (from a jar of minced garlic)

Pinch of pepper

4 oz chilled vodka

Celery and olives for garnish

If you’re a real salt-lover, and you’re looking for more garnish — raid your fridge for sandwich meats! Rosie knows Steph always has meat in the fridge, so we find out just how much, on-air!

If you tried these cocktails (or you’ve got a much better suggestion with readily available at-home items), send us your story! You can email us at Studio512@KXAN.com. Happy sipping!