Rosie Shares Some Of Her Favorite Things

Sometimes it’s the little things that help brighten your day. Rosie is always trying out new products and things so we wanted to kick off this week by showing off some of her favorite things.

First up…have the allergies taken you down? Do you feel like you LOOK exhausted on your Zoom calls? Try Lumify! It’s an eye redness reliever. If you’re a contact wearer, Lumify does not dry you out, and it’s just a single drop in each eye and you have hours of Photoshop-clear model eyes. It’s approved by the optometrist, too!

The next recommendation is for Valentine’s Day. It’s Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink, and it’s Rosie’s go-to color on camera because it will not budge. If you want a bit of shine, just add a clear gloss on top. It still won’t really make the lipstick move.

The next thing on Rosie’s list to try is NYX’s “Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color,” which has the gloss included, but it’s a craze right now and there aren’t a lot of options. Stay tuned for that!

Our last recommendation this week comes from Erin Cargile on the KXAN News side of things, who right now is on maternity leave with her sweet baby boy, Jack!

Apparently “shushing” is a big deal in the new parent community right now, so Erin’s suggestion is “The Baby Shusher.” It’s a machine that saves you the breath of shushing for minutes on end. The whole idea is to be as loud — or louder — than the baby’s cry, and the shushing helps soothe them. It’s small, portable, and has 15- and 30-minute timers.

If crying in the middle of the night is an issue, this thing is supposed to be a miracle! Check it out at BabyShusher.com.

Do you have a must-have product Rosie should try? Send us an email and let us know why you love it!