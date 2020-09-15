Rosie Gets A Kitchen Makeover With Bay Hill Design

Spending more time at home may be having you second guess your living space or, like Rosie, her kitchen space! Brooke Anderson with Bay Hill Design walks Rosie through what a consultation looks like when wanting to elevate your space. Take a look!
Rosie’s Dream Kitchen Wishlist:
Rosie’s “Dream Kitchen” Vision Board:
Expert Tips To Update Your Kitchen:
- Change Countertops– Pick between marble or quartz countertops for a more modern and clean look. TIP: Quartz countertops are more of a budget-friendly pick.
- Mix Antique With New
- Paint Cabinets
- Change Hardware
- Take Out Cabinets And Add Shelving On upper Cabinets To Open Up Space.