Rosen’s Bagels Now Offering “fRosens” Bagels For Delivery

Local Austin bagel maker, Rosen’s Bagel Co., has pivoted to offer delivery to Austinites stuck at home during Covid-19’s required social distancing. Not only can orders be placed for freshly-baked bagels and schmears delivered straight to customer’s homes, but Rosen’s has developed a frozen product, aptly named “fRosens,” for those who want to stock up on bagels.

Delivery orders for both baked and fRosen bagels, as well as schmears, and finishing touches like smoked lox, can be placed online via an ordering app on Rosen’s website. Typically, bagels are boiled before baking to give them their characteristic chewy texture. fRosens are sold as shaped dough that has been boiled and seeded — all that needs to be done at home is the baking — opposed to most frozen bagels on the market which are baked bagels that are then frozen.

The fRosen dough, which lasts up to 6 months, is simply thawed and put onto a baking sheet into the oven at 425 degrees for around 25 minutes, resulting in bagels that are hot and ready to eat. ked bagels can be purchased individually or by the baker’s dozen (13 bagels), while fRosens are sold in bulk orders of 6, 18 or 30 bagels.

All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance no matter the size of order and there is no delivery minimum. Free delivery is available throughout the greater Austin area.

For more information go to RosensBagels.com