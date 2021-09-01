Rosen’s Bagel Co. Pop-Ups To Please Until New Location Opens

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

In anticipation of Rosen’s Bagel Co.’s upcoming brick and mortar location (11101 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin, 78758), the beloved bagel purveyor will be hosting pop-ups this September at both Austin Beerworks and Salt & Time Cafe. Additionally, to celebrate Labor Day, Rosen’s will be holding a Bagel Dog Eating Contest at ABW on Saturday, September 4th with the winner scoring a loaded prize package from Rosen’s + ABW (see link below to enter). Plus, Rosen’s will be giving out some dough-pe prizes to attendees at both pop-ups via a raffle.

Rosen’s x Austin Beerworks Labor Day Bagel Dog Eating Contest
When: Saturday, September 4, 2021 Time: 1 p.m.
Where: Austin Beerworks Tap Room, 3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758
What: Rosen’s is teaming up with the local brewmasters at Austin Beerworks to celebrate Labor Day with a good old-fashioned eating contest featuring Rosen’s Bagel Dogs (a hot dog wrapped in a bagel instead of a bun, think a kolache, but with a bagel instead of bread). Contestants will need to eat as many Bagel Dogs as they can in 5 minutes for one champion to win a stacked prize from Rosen’s and Austin Beerworks. Participation is free, and includes Bagel Dogs and a can of Austin Beerworks beer to wash them down.
Prize: $50 gift card from Austin Beerworks 1 can of all the Austin Anthem cans available (1-10), valued $65, an Austin Beerworks special release hat & shirt, free bagels for a year from Rosen’s A Bagel Brunch Party for the winner and a dozen friends.
Bagel Pop-Up at Austin Beerworks
When: Saturday, September 4, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Austin Beerworks Taproom, 3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758 What: In addition to the epic Bagel Dog Eating Contest, Rosen’s will be popping up in Austin Beerworks’ Tap Room with bagels & schmears, as well as bagel sandwiches, paired with Austin Beerworks beers. Guests can order and enjoy their bagels in the tap room, or take to-go. Added perk – anyone who makes a purchase from the Rosen’s pop-up will be entered for a chance to win a bagel brunch for you and a dozen friends!
Bagel Pop-Up at Salt & Time Cafe
When: Saturday, September 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Salt & Time Cafe, 422 W 5th St C, Austin, TX 78701 (Republic Square)
What: Rosen’s is teaming up with Salt & Time Cafe for some Serious Bagel Sandwiches! The menu will include an egg breakfast sandwich, as well as a pastrami sandwich containing Salt & Time’s housemade pastrami. Not to mention there will be specials on Salt & Time Cafe’s Frorange (frozen Lunaria pinot grigio), spritzers and draft beers. Bagels will also be sold by the dozen, alongside schmears. Stop by for a bite before or after hitting up the SFC Farmers’ Market in Republic Square! Guests who purchase bagels or a bagel sandwich will be entered into a raffle to win a bagel brunch party for them and a dozen friends.
Contest: Attendees can also enter the Bagelhole contest (like cornhole, but with a Rosen’s twist), which starts at 12 p.m. The winning team of two will receive the prize of: Free bagels for a year from Rosen’s, a bagel brunch party for the winner and a dozen friends, and a Salt & Time gift card.

ABOUT ROSEN’S BAGEL CO. is an Austin-based bagel shop specializing in traditional bagels, artisanal schmears, house-cured lox, and all other bagel-related needs. Founded by Tom Rosen in 2017, Rosen’s Bagel Co. follows an exhaustively researched recipe, executing a traditional, boil and bake approach to bageling. In addition to standard schmears, Rosen’s Bagel Co. also creates inventive, inspired variations and sandwiches proving a dose of both newness and nostalgia. Follow on social media @rosensbagelco and visit online at RosensBagels.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss