It’s a ropin’, ridin’, rootin’, tootin’ good time: it’s Rodeo Austin, and it’s happening March 10-25, 2023.

Glen Alan Phillips, the CEO of Rodeo Austin, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Let’s get everyone excited: the entertainment at Rodeo Austin is going to be huge! Who all is coming?

“Rodeo Austin showcases ProRodeo & Concerts featuring artists such as Ryan Bingham, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Flo Rida, Tracy Lawrence, Shane Smith & The Saints, and more!”

There are a lot of activities for the whole family: tell us about the carnival at Rodeo Austin, and what’s happening at the fairgrounds.

“Rodeo Austin’s Carnival is the city’s largest carnival with over 80 rides and games. There are lots of deals and discounts throughout the event.”

“Rodeo Austin also features fairground attractions including pig races, pony rides, a beer and wine garden, western shows, and more.”

This may come as a surprise to some people, but Rodeo Austin is actually a nonprofit. Who do y’all support and why?

“Rodeo Austin is a nonprofit organization. The 15-day Fair & Rodeo is our largest fundraiser raising money to grow the next generation of Texas kids.”

Learn more about Rodeo Austin: A Real Texas Experience, happening March 10-25, at RodeoAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Rodeo Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.