Rockler Woodworking And Hardware’s Hands-On Classes Provide A Fun, Creative Experience

Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is one of the nation’s premier retailers of woodworking tools and supplies. Recently, Rockler opened its first Austin store in Round Rock.

Rockler also hosts fun, in-store, hands-on classes that give both new and experienced woodworkers the opportunity to learn and enjoy the craft.

“No matter if it’s your first time or your hundredth time woodworking, these classes are a wonderful way for people of all skill levels to try their hand with fun, creative projects,” Rockler’s Joseph Marquez said.

Marquez joined Studio 512 Co-host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. He discussed a project he is working on, the tools, and how it is similar to the class experience. Newberry joined in on the fun using a lathe to make a wooden pen.

Who are the classes for?

“Woodworking is a great craft and hobby and our classes are a great way to learn about woodworking; the classes are for new and experienced woodworkers where you can come into our store and try your hand at making fun projects that you can be proud of.”

What kind of classes are coming up?

“We have classes all year long, but in February, Rockler is hosting a great series of classes including a Valentine’s-themed one for making a wooden budvase flower holder — a perfect class to make a gift or for a date night experience. February also includes classes to make pens, bowls, and more. Lots of great options!”

Sign up for a class at Rockler.com or visit them in person at 2701-A Parker Road in Round Rock to register.

This segment is paid for by Rockler Woodworking & Hardware and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.