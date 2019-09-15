Rock to Recovery: An Innovational Music Therapy Program

Rock to Recovery Founder, and former Korn guitarist joined Studio 512 to talk about the importance of mental health/addiction solutions for the leading killer of our youth, overdose.

Rock to Recovery works w 100+ treatment centers throughout the country, and internationally w the Dept of Defense. They just came off our 4th annual fundraiser in LA, honoring golden globe winner, actor, Katey Sagal. Performances from legendary bands’ musicians Korn, System of a Down, etc etc

Wes Geer, former Korn guitarist, and Rock to Recovery Founder, has been a passionate recovery advocate working to make real change in the treatment of mental health, addiction, ptsd, etc.. by way of his innovational music therapy program.

The Rock to Recovery program has been widely adapted as part of the regular curriculum of over 100 treatment programs, nationally, and internationally working with wounded warriors.

The non-profit program is funded by their sober concert events which honor A-list industry talent, who like Wes, are in recovery and thriving in the entertainment industry.

Their first Austin Rock to Recovery event is Sat Sept 14th, at the Belmont downtown, honoring Austin music legend, Bob Schneider. Learn more at www.rocktorecovery.org