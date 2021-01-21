Roberta Is Looking For Her Forever Home. Adopt Don’t Shop With APA!

Roberta is a happy-go-lucky girl, a fun ball of energy who would like nothing more than to go on an adventure date to the park with you then fall asleep all snuggled up with you.

She’s a higher energy dog, and loves playtime as well as brain time, including playing tug with her rope toys, romping around with toys that dispense treats if she moves them juuuust right, and splashing around in the water! There’s no fun quite like the fun had jumping around in a kiddie pool on a hot Texas day.

Roberta loves other dogs and goes to playgroup every day where she gets to play and run around with lots of dog friends. She also attends APA!’s Total Obedience Program classes to work on her skills.





Roberta is awaiting her forever home where she can give all her love to someone. If you aren’t able to make a lifelong commitment but would like to help Roberta get adopted, she could also use a foster home so she doesn’t have to be at the shelter while she waits!

Upcoming Events to Get the New Year Started Off Right:

Texas Sweats for Pets is a virtual fitness-a-thon hosted by Austin Pets Alive! and fellow local nonprofit, It’s Time Texas, from January 27 – January 29. For only $25, you will be registered for three days of virtual, interactive workout classes led by It’s Time Texas master instructors, plus segments featuring adoptable APA! pets.

APA! Palentine’s 5K is a socially distanced run in honor of National Love Your Pet Day! Similar to APA!’s first 5K last summer, pet lovers who register will run or walk their 5K in their neighborhoods, a trail, the green belt — anywhere safe and socially distanced. Registration including a limited edition Palentine’s t-shirt is $30, with more to be announced. Register today!