Road Trip Snacks With H-E-B

Summer time is usually when you and your family pack up the car and head out onto the open road. This morning Puja Mistry Kapoor from H-E-B talked with Rosie about some options for snacking on those long-haul trips.

What kind of savory snacks do you recommend?

Popcorn is a great snack because the serving size of popcorn is actually pretty big – you’re also going to get some added fiber which will help you stay full. Another great option is trail mix – especially the Texas Heat Trail Mix with so many good flavors but also lots of great healthy nuts and seeds giving you good healthy fats. This will help you feel full longer. If you’re looking for a chip to snack on maybe consider Siete chips. They are helpful for those with food allergies while being very tasty.

We all know we should be eating fruits and vegetables – what should we be bring on the road?

It’s definitely a good idea to bring some water based foods – especially if you’re eating some salty snacks on the trip. One of my personal favorites is going to be Cotton Candy Grapes. They are amazing – they’re juicy, they’re tasty, and they’re so good if you freeze them the night before you pack them up.

What if we’ve got a sweet tooth and want some chocolate on hand?

I would tell people to try Alyssa’s Healthy Bites. They come in a lot of different flavors, are high in fiber, and don’t come with many added sugars.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.