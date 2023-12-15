Charley Wilson, President and CEO Callahan’s General Store, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what they have in store for the holidays.

Charley says, “First up, we’ve got some squirrelly entertainment this year! It’d be a great gag gift or fun stocking stuffer for the nature lover in your life. There’s a basket inside the heads of these feeders, and when squirrels go inside of them, it’s a hoot! We’ve got a unicorn option, a horse head and a gnome, just for fun.

“We also encourage folks to come out and see our Christmas section, right at the front of the store. You’ll find candles, stocking stuffers, gifts, decor…it’s a great stop to pick up a few last-minute things for this time of the year!”

The nights are getting colder and longer. What does Callahan’s have to help?

“Not only do we have a wide assortment of new styles in jackets, vests and coats, but we also have the sensible items in our hardware section to ensure your pipes don’t freeze. The Freeze Miser (a clever tool that slowly drips your faucets, so you are worry-free with outdoor pipes in the wintertime) became really popular a couple of years ago, and we’re one of the few outlets that carry them. We also have a way to warm your pipes from the outside, so make sure you stop in and see our options!”

Can baby chickens, ducklings, piglets or goats be good holiday gifts?

“Of course! But they all require some love and attention with heating lamps, feed, water, toys and equipment that go along with it. We have everything to help you along the way, including good advice! We carry an array of animals throughout the year, chickens included, so make sure you stop by in person to see what the selection is each week.”

Why should people shop local this holiday season?

“We are proud to have been a family-run business right here in Austin for 45 years. We have a wealth of knowledge to help you with whatever project you’re tackling, and we want to remind everyone that we are supporting local jobs and families with our business. Our dollars stay here: they support scholarships at the rodeo and junior league sports. When you shop local, you’re investing in our community.”

Check out all Callahan’s has to offer by stopping by in person at 501 Bastrop Highway, or by shopping at the online store at CallahansGeneralStore.com.

