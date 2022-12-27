If you’re looking to ring in the new year sans alcohol but still want to sip on something delicious, check out the recipes below.

Tillie’s in Dripping Springs, Texas

Restaurant Manager Bickin Karagoz helps to rotate Tillie’s zero-proof beverage menu to pair alongside Executive Chef Andy Knudso’s “American Nouveau” cuisine. Regulars at this Texas Hill Country restaurant love the Blueberry Cardamom Smash, Lavender Lemonade and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Hibiscus Lemonade |

-1 oz Hibiscus Syrup

-1 oz Lemon juice

-Top with soda water

Serve in Collins glass over ice, top with soda water.

Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans, Louisiana

Peacock Room is known for its opulent and eccentric design, stirring musical residencies, and a contemporary selection of exceptional, hard-to-come-by spirits and evocative craft cocktails. But the talented bar team has also created several zero-proof options that go above and beyond, including Mocktail as Old as Time, Fever Tree Selections, and Fuzzy Drama, which is included below.

Fuzzy Drama | (makes 3L)

-18oz Celery Fennel Shrub

-18oz Real Peach Syrup

-9oz lemon juice

-1.5oz orange bitters

-54oz strong chamomile (12 bags into 2L scalding water for 10 minutes)

Aba

Faux-Loma |

Aba switches its zero proof menu throughout the seasons with unique beverages offered at each of its three locations. For instance, Unplugged – with house-made green juice, ginger, lime, and pineapple is found at its Austin spot. This Faux-loma, a paloma sans booze, uses house-made pineapple fresno cordial, lime, and Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda. Created by Thomas Mizuno-Moore, Senior Beverage Manager, this one can be found at all of Aba’s locations.

-.75 oz. Lime Juice

-1.5 oz. Appel’s Pineapple Serrano Cordial

-2 oz. Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda

-1 Pineapple Wedge

-1 Dash of Aleppo