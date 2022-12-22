Pull up your rhinestone boots, throw on your glitziest fringe, grab your party people, and saddle up for a New Year’s Eve party you won’t forget! The W Austin’s Living Room is transforming into one part Nashville and one part Vegas for their Disco Cowboy NYE throwdown hoedown!

It’s a mash up between Urban Cowboy and Saturday Night Fever with splashes of Dolly Parton glitz and glam. The W Austin’s Disco Cowboy NYE party would have John Travolta jive talking in his pearl snap!

Picture this… Silver fringe curtains and metallic silver balloons set the stage. Disco balls send shimmers across the dance floors. Cowboy hats, sequins, and rhinestones fill the room. You look at the DJ booth and spot Vinyl Ranch’s Disko Cowboy, who you loved at ACL, spinning the hot tunes that get everyone jumpin’.

W Austin also has a few surprises up its sleeve to help their Disco Cowgirls and Cowboys ring in the New Year, including Coppola Winery bringing the bubbles for a special NYE toast at midnight. They are also providing an ice luge to amp up the fun!

For guests who just want to take the elevator home after the big night, W Austin has room packages to make the evening extra sweet. Hotel guests that stay on the night of 12/31 get access to the NYE party included in their room rate (each room gets two tickets). If you’re wanting to take it to the next level, a VIP Room Package is available that includes VIP party tickets and several perks to make the night a little “extra,” Make your reservations here (code: EVE).

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 12/31 Time: 10am-2am (doors open at 9pm)

Where: Living Room Bar at W Austin (200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701)

Admission: Ticket packages are available by clicking here.