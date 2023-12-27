Get ready to ring in 2024 at Gibson Street Bar with bottomless bottles of champagne, and a DJ spinning music starting at 9:00 pm! There is no cover for guests to visit Gibson Street Bar on 12/31, but if groups would like a guaranteed place to sit they are welcome to email Evan for reservations at echew@fbrmgmt.com. Limited availability.

Bottomless bottles of champagne

Doors open at 7pm on 12/31

DJ Better Be will be playing music starting at 9pm

There is no cover for guests to visit Gibson Street Bar on 12/31, but if groups would like a guaranteed place to sit they are welcome to scan the QR code for reservations here. Limited availability.