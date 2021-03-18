Ridesharing Wrecks – How To Protect Yourself With DC Law

Ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft have changed the way we get around our city, but what happens if you are in an Uber or Lyft and you get in a wreck? Who do you call if you suffered an injury, the Uber or Lyft driver’s insurance or the other driver, or both?

Well, it depends. It depends on if you are in the Uber or Lyft, or if you are in the other car. And, of course, it also depends on whose fault the wreck is. The best advice I can give you is to call an experienced trial lawyer, one who is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law like DC Law, for a free, no obligation consultation.

What happens if the ride sharing driver isn’t at fault for the accident, but someone else is?

You still should be covered, not only by the insurance policy for the at-fault driver, but also any under-insured insurance coverage that Uber or Lyft has. But, again, these insurance carriers are not just waiting by the phone for your call so they can write you a check. They will play all of the typical games that insurance companies play.

When a claimant has been directly injured or assaulted by a rideshare driver, can you still file a claim against their insurance?

Absolutely. These cases can be somewhat complicated, however – especially those involving physical or sexual assault by the rideshare driver. Obviously, you want to involve the police as soon as possible, and then get your own representation as well.

If you are in an accident involving a Lyft or Uber driver, what are some things you should do immediately to protect your rights?

It is really not any different than when you are involved in a wreck yourself. You want to call the EMS for anyone who is hurt, call the police to make sure an investigation is done, and then document the scene the best you can if you are able. Get witness names, take pictures, get insurance info, etc. But, specific to the rideshare driver, you want to get their credentials and confirm they were actually going to pick up a fare or were carrying a customer at the time. That is important.

