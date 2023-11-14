How romantic: take a wine train trip to Burnet with Wedding Oak Winery! Wedding Oak Winery owner Mike McHenry joined Studio 512 to talk about this offering in conjunction with the Austin Steam Train Association, and how it works.

“The popular and previously-sold-out Wedding Oak Wine Train trips have some new upcoming dates. Grab your tickets to enjoy the Wine Train and adventure by railway to Wedding Oak Winery in Burnet, Texas!

“Passengers will enjoy a 2-hour train ride from Cedar Park spanning the South San Gabriel River while enjoying an intimate talk and wine tasting with members of the Wedding Oak family. In Burnet, food, and wine is available for purchase during our 2-hour layover at the stunning tasting room at Wedding Oak Winery. Complete with two-story views, a patio, and a rooftop terrace, Wedding Oak has made its home in the historic 1888 Badger Building, in the heart of Burnet’s town square. Finally, relax and enjoy the ride as the train returns to our Cedar Park Depot in the afternoon.

“Wedding Oak Winery wants to make sure you get home safely! As such, non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available for purchase on the return trip.

“Ages 21 and up only. TRAIN SCHEDULE: Departs 11:00 am, Returns 5:00 pm. Your ticket ($79 to $84 each) includes a 2-hour train ride and a tasting-sized flight of 5 wines. Full-sized servings, bottles to-go, and food are available for purchase in the Wedding Oak tasting room during the layover in Burnet only. Learn more about Wedding Oaks Winery at WeddingOakWinery.com.”

Want a specific seat, want to sit with another group, or need help booking? Call Cassidy at 512-915-2340 or email reservations@austinsteamtrain.org Tuesday-Friday.

If you miss 2023, Wedding Oak has two available dates per month starting in January of 2024! Learn more about what the winery has to offer at WeddingOakWinery.com and get your tickets to the Wine Train now at AustinSteamTrain.org.