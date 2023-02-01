RichesArt Gallery is partnering with Fansub for its annual American history exhibition, showcasing Texas artists and their interpretation of Black people’s contributions to American history. The exhibition opens Friday, February 4th with a celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can buy art from local artists and vendors, participate in various

sensory art stations, and listen to performances. The exhibit is free and open to all ages and will

last through March 26th.

“The American History exhibition is for everyone. We want each visitor to walk away with their

own experience and understanding that you can’t know America’s history and appreciate it

without recognizing its Black contributors,” says Richard Samuel, owner of RichesArt Gallery. “Each artist is telling their personal story of excellence, peace, and freedom – all values of

American history. We’re just spotlighting that through the lens of Blackness.”

Visitors peruse the American History, Volume I exhibit in 2022.

During opening day, there will also be an unveiling of one of CapMetro’s Black History Month buses, designed by Richard.

“We are so excited to be able to help showcase just some of the amazing work from Richard

during Black History Month,” says Director of Community Engagement Melissa Ortiz. “Local

artists are the backbone of our community and they make Austin so special. It’s an honor to be

able to collaborate with such great talent in our community.”

“Do I believe you?” by Kaldric Dow, which is a new piece in the American History, Volume II exhibit. Collage/acrylic on canvas.

Attendees across the globe can also experience opening day virtually thanks to Fansub, an

online event streaming platform. Those attending virtually will view every room, the unveiling,

and performances in real time. Chris Davis, CEO and co-founder, says “At Fansub, we see a beautiful tapestry of black excellence and resilience. From the world-renowned athletes and artists who inspire us to the everyday creators who just want to be acknowledged, the contributions of Black creatives to our society are immeasurable and invaluable. It is time to lift up and provide more platforms for their achievements to be discovered and supported.”

“The Revolution…” by Samara Barks, another new piece in the American History collection. Mixed media (acrylic on birch wood).

For more information about the American History Vol. II exhibit or RichesArt Gallery, visit

RichesArt.com or follow @richesartgallery on Instagram.

About RichesArt

RichesArt Gallery opened in 2021 in East Austin by Richard Samuel. RichesArt is the only

Black-owned urban contemporary art gallery in Austin, Texas and features local artists from

across the state. In an effort to make art accessible to everyone, the gallery hosts many free

and low-cost events for the community like live figure drawing and watercolor classes. The

gallery also doubles as a collective event space for public and private events like stand-up

comedy, vendor markets, and fashion shows.

About Fansub

Fansub, an all-in-one technology platform empowering creators, music venues, and event

organizers to get discovered while also providing tools to manage their booking, marketing,

ticketing, and community building all under one login. Founded by CTO, Brandon King, a former

NFL football player; CEO, Chris Davis, an operator with a decade of experience; and CMO,

Michael Lombardi, a former artist manager and A&R; is a Black-led company based in Tulsa,

Oklahoma with a focus on curating culturally impactful events while telling their story.