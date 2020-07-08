‘REWIND’ spotlights and celebrates the underrepresented disabled and local artistic talent of Austin, TX

This morning Stephanie got to sit down with two Austin influencers who are providing a voice for those with disabilities through different social media platforms.

LVnTheLife, PBC is promoting Austin’s historical artistic heritage; specifically the disabled, through an online platform showcasing various artists in an event titled ‘REWIND’. Historically the disabled have taken a backseat within the creative arts with few if any means of direct exposure. LVnTheLife, a social media brand, was founded by Tim Schramm (aka LV) who was often disenfranchised and discouraged due to his learning disability from birth. LV had learned to build his self-esteem through the Arts as an actor in the hope that other disabled talents would be embraced in the greater society despite their disability. With Co-Director Lena Konetchy, they created the event ‘REWIND’ in order to provide the artistic disabled an opportunity to share themselves on an equal representation with local artistic talent with the greater Austin community. ‘REWIND’ will feature up to 8 artists from different disciplines and backgrounds: comedian Tai Nguyen, actor Kelly Dealyn, magician Armando Martinez, producer/actor Laura Galt, filmmaker Brian Elder, writer D.R. Garrett, Dancer Will Walker, and artist Carol Gonzales. ‘REWIND’ is a celebration of season 1 of LVnTheLife’s IGTV show ‘LView’ in which both the disabled and the multicultural artists of Austin are interviewed and then featured on the company’s Instagram page @lvnthelife. LV had built @lvnthelife on Instagram single handedly at the start of 2017 and by 2019 he managed 123k followers.

LV met Lena at the Austin Film Project in which Lena was showcasing her latest film “Bloom”. LV openly shared with Lena about his disability and his intent with Instagram. LV’s compelling dream and Lena’s knowledge in film brought ‘LView’ to life! LV and Lena searched for well known talent and disabled talent in the Austin arts under various disciplines and multi-cultures including that of visual arts, film, dance, theatre, design, writing, acting, music, comedy, magic, and combat choreography. The artist’s participation in ‘LView’ led to LVnTheLife creating the community event ‘REWIND’ to submerge the general public with the artists in a live interview session that ‘LView’ did not provide. LVnTheLife, PBC is fiscally sponsored by Austin Creative Alliance and ‘REWIND’ is the winner of the Community Initiatives Impact Award from the City of Austin Cultural Arts Division. The interview sessions will be open to call-ins and comments and questionnaires for the artists to answer and a chance to be in a gift card giveaway a private sunset/bat watching excursion for up to six persons in self-driven electric boats for two hours by Capital Cruises and four class pass card to Austin Bouldering Project. ‘REWIND’ will be going live on Saturday, July 18th at Originator Studios, 718 Northwestern Ave, Austin, TX 78702. The entire event of ‘REWIND’ will be available to be viewed Instagram @lvnthelife beginning late summer. “LVnTheLife teaches the community to love and help one another, how to work together, through up and downs during these unprecedented times. Through LVnTheLife, a disabled artist has the opportunity to voice themself as an equal in the artistic community of Austin. To merge and grow the community helps us live to our fullest” – LV, Founder of LVnTheLife.

For more information visit LVnTheLife.com, or call (512) 736-5830 or (512) 745-7550.

