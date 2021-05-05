Reward Yourself After the 18th Annual Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run With Some Tasty Apps

Back for it’s 18th year, Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run brings two of Austin’s favorite things together – exercising, and drinking. This morning we had Heidi Anderson, CEO of The Trail Foundation, here to tell us more about the run, and and how can you can still participate!

The run this year is virtual and you can still register here. You can run your own 5k or use one of the on-trail routes below. You’ll need to submit your best times by May 31st and you can check where your time falls on their leaderboard. Then on June 4th join them for their drive-thru packet pickup party where you’ll receive your 2021 Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run T-Shirt and Dip Trio which includes chile con queso, fresh guacamole, salsa and chips.