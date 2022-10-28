Higher Ground, Austin’s popular social space catering to enlightened spirits with elevated souls, will celebrate Halloween the entire month of October culminating with a special House of Sin Halloween party on Sunday, October 30th from 7pm until late. The multi-level destination has been fully decked out with deadly decor and a menu of Sacred Spirits ($15) is available including:

HellFire – Tequila, Pineapple, HellFire Bitters, Chamoy rim and Fire garnish

Dark Spirit – Gin, St. Germain, Lemon, Luxardo Liqueur

Murdered Manhattan – Brown Butter Fat Washed Rye, Apple Bitters, Angostura Bitters and Sweet Vermouth

Smashing Pumpkins– Vodka, Pumpkin, Cold Brew, Coffee Demerara

The Nightlife House of Worship will continue to serve Italian-inspired food and a place to dance the night away all month long.

On Sunday, October 30th the public is invited to discover dark secrets and revel among the fallen at the House of Sin Halloween Party with DJ AJ and Lola. There will be a sinful costume contest with a grand prize of bottle service and a second place prize of a dining experience. No RSVP is necessary and entry is complimentary for revelers 21 years of age and older.

For up-to-date information, please follow @HigherGroundATX on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.HigherGroundATX.com.