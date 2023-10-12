Beauty expert Jentri Quinn joined Studio 512 to talk about how to transition skin (especially mature or aging skin) out of the sun, after a scorching summer.

What issues does too much sun exposure create?

“Summer can leave us with more hyperpigmentation and dehydrated skin, but not to worry: cooler months are the perfect time to address and correct this damage and brighten your skin.”

Tell us about how to hydrate/moisturize.

“Moisturizing your skin correctly is one of the most important things you can do after 40, especially since we become more at risk of water loss and lose the Hyaluronic acid and oil our body naturally creates. Increasing your water intake is essential, but that won’t be enough. You need to use a hydrating moisturizer to replenish lost moisture and maintain skin health. BONUS TIP: Just because it’s thick doesn’t mean it’s more hydrating! Look for products with humectants like aloe, glycerin and HA, as well as oils or butters, like olive oil and shea butter.”

What can we do to correct skin damage?

“To correct skin damage and brighten your skin, look for products that contain antioxidants, such as Vitamin C Serum and nourishing retinol formulations at night that are designed for mature skin. BONUS TIP: To instantly brighten your eye area, look for ingredients like caffeine!”

Do we need to exfoliate?

“Exfoliating is imperative after 40 to help give you back your glow, but don’t overdo it. Gentle exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover — ideally exfoliate 2-3 times a week. Don’t forget your lips, too!”

When should we turn to the professionals?

“If you’re not satisfied with your over-the-counter products after a year, see your dermatologist to determine prescription options. Consider scheduling professional treatments, like chemical peels, with your esthetician.”

We can’t quit the sunscreen just because summer’s over, right?

“That’s right! SPF is your #1 anti-aging best friend. Summer is ending, but UV rays are not. Continue using sunscreen daily, especially outdoors. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Makeup should never be used as your only sunscreen, but it’s a great additional way to protect your skin. Sunscreen should always be the last step in your skincare routine!

What’s going on with Jentri Quinn Makeup & Skin right now?

“We’re excited to say that we’re now infusing all of our natural butters with our extra virgin olive oil from Italy! I write about its many benefits for mature skin in my blog posts on our website.”

