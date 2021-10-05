Restoration Builders Pay it Forward With A Program For Serving Those Who Served

If your home is in need of repair or restoration, then Restoration Builders experts can provide assistance.

Both Melanie Knox, southwest regional director of Restoration Builders, and Susan Betcher, director of technology and ESG at Restoration Builders, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about giving back to the community through the efforts of Restoration Builder’s Pay it Forward Program.

Melanie, what is Restoration Builders and what do you do?

“Our mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support our communities. We are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster responses. We do that through our network of meticulously vetted repair and restoration experts. As the largest residential roofing company in the US, Restoration Builders is a technology evaluator, aggregator, and market leader in bringing best of class recycled, environmentally responsible materials to the built sector. RBI’s Technology Group conducts due diligence and performs independent evaluations on various technologies and materials to provide our customers with environmentally responsible choices through its e-commerce enabled website.”

Susan, what is the Pay it Forward Program?

“Restoration Builders, Inc. is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and being good stewards of the environment. Restoration Builders’ Pay It Forward Programs encourage company-wide stewardship projects to give back to deserving families throughout the United States. The program provides a free roof as well as energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for the recipient’s home. This year we chose a veteran family so we can serve those who served.”

Tell us about the recipient family and what their needs were.

“The recipients of this premier project are the Jones Family, a deserving multi-generational military family living in Pflugerville, TX. Staff Sergeant Jones served for 30 years in the U.S. Army and continued his service to our country as an active member of the Army Reserves. His wife leads the charge on the homefront providing a loving home that is often filled with the laughs of their adult children and grandchildren. All of us at Restoration Builders are proud to serve this incredibly deserving family. Their roof was over 17 years old and had some repairs done due to leaking. We gave them a new roof with a cut-in ridge vent to maximize the ventilation. We also gave them a new gutter system as they did not previously have gutters on their home. In addition, we installed a new solar PV system to reduce utility costs for their family and make their home more environmentally friendly.”

I heard you did additional work as a surprise to the family. Can you tell us more about that?

“We renovated their backyard to create a space for their large family to enjoy together. We added a sun sail patio shade structure, refurbished their patio furniture, updated the landscaping, gave them a fire pit and hammock, and installed solar screens. Alpha Team Electric donated solar security lights and John Brotherton from Brother’s BBQ donated a brand new grill and smoker combo. A previous Pay it Forward recipient also helped with the project to pay it forward for this family.”

Where can people go to learn more about Restoration Builders and the Pay It Forward program?

“They can go to RestorBuilders.com/Pay-It-Forward.”

