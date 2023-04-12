Spring is finally here and what better way to enjoy the nice weather than by sipping some cocktails during happy hour or dining outside!

Oseyo

Osyeo, meaning “welcome to my home” in Korean, opened in 2019 showcasing dishes that draw from owner Lynn Miller’s Korean American background and dishes she grew up eating. With warm rustic interiors and a garden courtyard, Oseyo is a modern Korean-American restaurant that serves traditional favorites and non-traditional dishes inspired by mom’s recipes.

Happy Hour is offered Wednesday to Saturday from 4:30 – 6 pm. Menu linked here

Vixen’s Wedding

Vixen’s Wedding is all about bright, flavorful food inspired by Goa, India and Portugal, using local ingredients from our beautiful state of Texas. Managing Chef/Partner Todd Duplechan uses spices, heat, and acidity to create a menu of delicious dishes that pair well with our hot Central Texas climate.Whether for refreshing cocktails and snacks at the bar, or for the full sha-bang at dinner, Vixen’s Wedding is fun for friends and families to share.

Happy Hour is available every Wednesday – Sunday from 5pm – 6pm. Menu linked here (we definitely recommend sipping the Frogroni on their patio!) Reservations can be made on Resy.

Corinne

With the weather warming up, Corinne’s patio is the perfect downtown spot to grab lunch and happy hour with friends and family before heading out on the town! With one of the biggest patios on Cesar Chavez!

Daily Happy Hour (including weekends) is from 3 pm through 6 pm at their well-stocked bar or outdoor patio. The menu includes: $8 house wines, $5 draft beers & select cocktails, $7 favorite apps- BLT deviled eggs, avocado hummus, crab croquettes, warm parker house rolls, & point judith calamari.

Zanzibar

Seven stories up and a world away, Zanzibar provides guests with a lush, tropical

terrace with stunning views of downtown Austin. A rooftop pool renders the restaurant and bar an oasis in a concrete jungle, no passport necessary, where hotel guests can enjoy rooftop swimming and modern tiki cocktails among chaise lounges and cabanas. An abundance of greenery and tropical flowers, coupled with warm wooden accents, makes visitors feel transported.

Zanzibar also recently launched their lunch menu where guests can indulge in creative plates and craft cocktails made with a tropical twist. The kitchen at Zanzibar pairs its libations with fresh sushi, shrimp skewers, teriyaki sliders, and more.

Edge Rooftop

Edge is located on the 5th floor of the JW facing Congress Ave with rooftop terrace seating and

spectacular views of the city skyline and Lady Bird Lake. Edge is an elevated, open-air lounge experience, featuring locally inspired bar bites, craft cocktails, and a full bar. Edge accepts reservations beginning at 5 pm daily, with walk-in guests welcome upon availability.

Sunset Sips at Edge Rooftop :Journey to the Edge for the best rooftop bar in downtown Austin. Edge has sunset sips happy hour from 5–7 pm, Monday–Thursday. At Edge, signature cocktails such as the Texas Sipper and So Co Marg are $5 off during sunset sips. Also indulge in half-off select bites! Enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline and Ladybird Lake while you sip on refreshing cocktails and munch on delicious bites.

Caroline

From the mood to the menus, Caroline is a heart-of-Austin hot spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner and house-made goodness. Our trio of open and airy spaces buzzes with the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, craft cocktails, and all-round delicious fare served throughout the day and well into the night.

Caroline’s Happy Hour : We love a HH just as much as you do. Explore one of the finest happy hours in Downtown Austin at Caroline, Monday – Friday from 3-6pm. $7 select cocktails and wines, $4 canned beers, and 1/2 off select appetizers. Available on our patio or in the bar!

Upstairs at Caroline

Upstairs at Caroline is Austin’s premier urban backyard party. The cocktails are flowing; your koozied beer is in one hand, and a brisket taco is in the other. Catch the game or pick your game: giant Jenga, Foosball, and of course corn hole.

Chill Out Monday: Shrimp Cocktail / Tuna Crudo for $6.00 and Frozen Beverages for $8.00

Shrimp Cocktail / Tuna Crudo for $6.00 and Frozen Beverages for $8.00 Taco Tuesday: $2.50 Tacos, plus the Blood Orange Margaritas and Jalapeño for your Thoughts cocktails for $8.00

Hump Day Happy Hour: Backyard Beverages for $8.00 and Walking Tacos for $5.00

Backyard Beverages for $8.00 and Walking Tacos for $5.00 Thirsty Thursday : $5.00 Draft Beers and $8.00 Draft Cocktails

$5.00 Draft Beers and $8.00 Draft Cocktails Friday Funday (12 pm – 3 pm): $5.00 Draft Beers, $8.00 Bad Life Choices cocktail, and two tacos for $8.00

(12 pm – 3 pm): $5.00 Draft Beers, $8.00 Bad Life Choices cocktail, and two tacos for $8.00 Sippin’ Saturday (11 am – 2 pm): Sangria Pitcher for $30.00 and Bucket of Beer for $20.00

(11 am – 2 pm): Sangria Pitcher for $30.00 and Bucket of Beer for $20.00 Sunday Yappy Hour “Hair of the Dog” (11 am – 5pm): $7 Frozen Mimosas. Bring your dog & receive 25% off your visit all day long!

Otopia

Located on the 11th floor of The Otis Hotel, Otopia is the perfect place to soak up the sun and enjoy sun-inspired cocktails and lite bites. As the only luxury rooftop pool & lounge in the campus district, Otopia offers one-of-a-kind experiences for guests with signature cocktails, weekly programming, private poolside cabanas, special events, stellar views of Austin, and more.

Golden Hour : Enjoy our $8 signature Otopia cocktail, half-off select appetizers, and $2 off wines by the glass 1-hour before and after sunset every Monday through Thursday. Stellar views of the sunset by Hilly Country are free.The menu features lite bites & drinks available all day, $8 signature Otopia cocktail, 50% OFF select appetizers and $2 OFF wine by the glass.

Bar AC

Located in the lobby of the AC Hotel in Austin, Bar AC is a Spanish-inspired bar and restaurant, offering delicious tapas, classic cocktails, charcuterie boards, and an extensive wine list. The space, featuring an outdoor terrace overlooking the Austin Downtown skyline, is the perfect place for winding down after work, celebrations, and more. Worldly decor encourages guests to engage in conversation, while local musicians envelop you into a world like no other. Right near the Moody Center and Austin campus, it’s the ideal location to enjoy drinks and lite bites to start (or end) your evening.

Tapas Tuesday: To celebrate making it past Monday, guests may enjoy 50% off tapas all day on Tuesdays! Indulge in Blistered Shishito Peppers with sea salt, citrus a, and lemon; Dátiles Con Tocino with smoked bacon, spicy chorizo, and piquillo; Spanish Butifarra Sausage with Piquillo, tomato, garlic, and parley; and more!

Moxy

Moxy Austin-University makes play easy and work fun with the heart of a boutique hotel and an attitude that doesn’t always follow the rules.Experience ATX in serious style at the new Moxy hotel. Located in the buzzing Campus District, we’re steps away from Campus, Medical Center Austin and many other Austin hot spots

Weekday Happy Hour is from Monday – Thurs 3pm to 7pm + Sun ALL DAY: $2 off draft cocktails & beer, $1 off cans & bottles, $5 wells.

Azul Rooftop

Located 20 floors above downtown, Azul Rooftop is Austin’s premiere rooftop pool and evening lounge experience. Azul Rooftop offers a lively day time pool scene (Azul Rooftop Pool + Cabanas) which turns to an upscale rooftop lounge at sunset (Azul Rooftop Lounge) complete with fire pits and a regular schedule of parties and special events.

Happy Hour: Nobody does it better. Dive into Austin’s best happy hour with a $5 drink menu Monday – Thursday, from 3pm – 6pm.

Laurel at Hotel Viata

Just like the Italian coast or countryside, there’s an ease to Texas Hill Country that’s undeniable. Escape into a culinary adventure that’s as simple as it is sophisticated, and where Austin’s signature sense of experimentation and centuries of time-honored Italian traditions come together in every delicious – and eye-catching – tablescape.

Daily Happy Hour from 3PM – 5PM. Menu + offerings can be found at the link here.

Stella San Jac

Stella San Jac is a casual, primely located, eatery in Austin, TX. Expect thoughtful cuisine, friendly service, and relaxed vibes becoming of our one-of-a-kind city! Happy hour and spring activations listed below:

$5 on 5th: $5 draft beers, draft cocktails, house wines, and select small bites are available at the bar and patio

$5 draft beers, draft cocktails, house wines, and select small bites are available at the bar and patio Bourbon & Biscuits: Every Thursday starting at 4pm, the Executive Chef and beverage director of Stella San Jac are coming together to present a tasting menu tailored to Texas: a lineup of exclusive bourbon and rare whiskey pours, accompanied by housemade biscuits and seasonal accouterments. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, The Veranda

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse is the newest addition to downtown Austin. A classic American steakhouse with Italian expression, serving up prime cuts of beef and authentic house-made pasta, including 100% American Wagyu. Dean’s honors an innovative passion for deep-rooted hospitality, searing a timeless legacy in Austin.Experience one-of-a-kind hospitality seared into each menu, from homemade pasta to flavorful steaks and hand-crafted spirits at an exceptional Austin, TX steakhouse.Happy Hour from 5 – 6:30 pm. Dean’s full, dedicated menu is served upon request nightly, from 5 pm-close. Walk-in guests are always welcome. $8 Wines, $9 Cocktails, $10 Small Plates.