Resources For Families Fighting Alzheimer’s With Parenting Aging Parents

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike and Kim Barnes of Parenting Aging Parents joined Studio 512 to talk about Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and how families can get free help to support their loved ones.

Mike’s mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and she recently moved to a memory care facility. Mike and Kim were looking for resources and information about Alzheimer’s following her diagnosis, so they decided to start a Facebook group called Parenting Aging Parents. Kim says, “We wanted to create a place for people to get resources, information and community so they don’t feel like they’re alone. We have almost 900 people already who have joined the free group and it’s amazing to see how everyone helps each other. Mike and I do interviews with experts to help people even know the questions to ask since this affects millions of people. People ask questions about what they’re dealing with and others jump in and share experiences and ideas.”

Mike and Kim have now created a website for more resources, and they encourage families of newly-diagnosed patients to join the Facebook group for community and information. Learn more at ParentingAgingParents.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss