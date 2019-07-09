Resort Style Swimming: 10 Austin Area Swimming Pools Open To The Public

It’s hot — it’s sweaty — it’s summer in Central Texas! You’ve got your bathing suit and now you’re looking for the nearest swimming hole. But maybe Barton Springs isn’t for you… and the Hamilton Pool reservations are already booked up…

Enter Yelp Austin to the rescue! Austin Community Manager Katie Burbank did the heavy lifting for us by creating a special Yelp Collection you can check out by clicking here. (hyperlink) (http://bit.ly/YelpAustinHotelPools) She focused on Austin area hotel pools that are open to the public for a fee or R.S.V.P.

You can also check out some more details below.

Line Hotel

This spot has a few summer events where the pool is free: First is BossBabesATX monthly residency, the first Thursday of the month (the next is August 1st), featuring art, a DJ set, and dancing.

Second is the Poolside Cinema (July 16th, showing “The Getaway”), in conjunction with Austin Film Society, celebrating Texas cinema of the 70’s on the LINE Austin pool deck every month. Come early to enjoy music by DJs Billie Buck and Nick Fong and grab some dinner and drinks at Dean’s One Trick Pony poolside. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The film will begin after sunset.

Free entry + valet with RSVP.

Austin Motel

This pick also has a few summer events around the pool area, like Full Moon Swims (free, with a DJ, next one is July 16th), Float Fridays (August 2nd: “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything”; August 9th, “The Birdcage”) $20, doors open at 5 p.m.

The hotel also has Splash Dance on most Sundays from 10-11 a.m. with Erica Nix on the pool deck. Reward yourself with a poolside beverage from the pool bar after class.

The class costs $20 and a reservation is required.

Hotel Ella

Sleek spot on West Campus. Pool passes are available Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., based on availability (and the price includes valet parking). Friday-Sunday are also available, but with day-of inquiries.

You can enjoy daily pool passes for $25

South Congress Hotel

You can grab a day pass at their pool Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$30 for daily pool pass

Fairmont Austin

Treat Your Self! Spa + Pool passes are available weekdays, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fairmont Austin Spa contains saline soaking pools, dry heat saunas and eucalyptus steam rooms that are sure to release any stress that a long work day has built up.

$35 and/or spa pass for $40. You can also get both for $65!

JW Marriot Austin

Free pool alert! They offer complimentary access for non-hotel guests Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Call first to make sure there’s availability.

Free!

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

You can do a $35 Day Pass that includes outdoor heated swimming pool, complimentary wifi, and complimentary sunscreen. They are vailable Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m. to sundown.

$35 Day Pass

The Wayback Cafe and Cottages

Pool Passes are available Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (call to make a reservation), and they also have amazing food.

Pool Passes are $20

East Austin Hotel

This hotel has $25 Day Passes available Mon-Thurs; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Sunday Summer Swell Pass is for 21+ and is $30 (Sundays, through Sept 1st, 2 to 6 p.m.): Summer Swell is the East Austin’s Hotel’s nod to the laidback pool parties of the ’60s and ’70s. Be transported with vintage Palm Springs vibes as you sip weekly drink specials from the Pool Bar and enjoy $5 appetizers, along with other rotating deals. Each week will be a new experience with fun activations, retro decorations, and fun music.

$25 Day Passes available Mon-Thurs, $30 Sunday

W Austin

WET Deck is open from sun up to sun down every day of the week. Non-hotel guests may access the pool Mondays-Fridays for $10/day with a WET Deck Day Pass or a ticket to Soundwave Sundays. Pool access is complimentary after 5 p.m. during the work week for happy hour and sunset swims. Not open to the public on Saturdays.

Pool access is complimentary after 5 p.m.

What did we leave off? Where is your favorite pool? Check out the full Yelp collection!