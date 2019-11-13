RESOLVE Discusses Fertility Law Changes

In January of 2020, updates to existing insurance laws in New York State will go into effect that will give coverage to millions of people impacted by infertility. The legislation was passed in April of 2019 as part of the state’s budget plan. Improving access for fertility treatments to patients has been a goal of advocacy groups, medical professionals and corporate partners for several years. Specifically, the updated law:

-Provides up to three IVF cycles to people who get their health insurance from a fully-insured employer who has coverage on the Large Group market (companies with 100 or more employees).

-Provides medically necessary fertility preservation medical treatments for people facing infertility caused by a medical intervention, such as radiation, medication, or surgery, in all commercial markets, including those getting insurance from the Individual market, as well as the fully-insured Small Group and Large Group markets.

-Prohibits delivery of insurance coverage from discriminating based on age, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, or gender identity.

Barbara Collura, President of RESOLVE, a national patient advocacy organization, told us more about this important legislation and how it may impact other states.

More About Barbara Collura: Barbara Collura is the President/CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. Barbara is a nationally recognized expert on infertility and the family building journey, with a special emphasis on the personal experience of those struggling to build their family. Barbara has worked with the World Health Organization on infertility definitions and clinical guidelines, worked with ACOG on their clinical definitions for infertility, and served a four-year term on the Advisory Council of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at NIH. Barbara is passionate about RESOLVE’s mission as the organization was a source of support and information during her own battle with infertility. A frequent guest speaker, Barbara is an expert on public policy issues facing the infertility community that impact both patient access and clinical care.

For more information please visit www.resolve.org.

