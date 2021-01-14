Resolution Solutions With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about ways H-E-B can help us stay healthy and organized this new year!

1. Shop By Diet

Shop on heb.com and navigate to our different lifestyle collections – low carb, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian.

2. Get Organized

The proper storage containers can take your meal prep game to the next level

Keeps foods at the proper consistency prevents spoilage

Helps with portion control

3. Meet With A Registered Dietician

Let our team of dietitians help you navigate your health and wellness goals this year.

We can support most health conditions with the proper nutrition and lifestyle

We make it simple – customized meal plans for you to explore; completely unique based on your level of expertise in the kitchen

Speak with an H-E-B registered dietitian about easy hacks to make cooking healthier this year.

