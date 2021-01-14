Resolution Solutions With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about ways H-E-B can help us stay healthy and organized this new year!

1. Shop By Diet

Shop on heb.com and navigate to our different lifestyle collections – low carb, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian.

2. Get Organized

  • The proper storage containers can take your meal prep game to the next level
  • Keeps foods at the proper consistency prevents spoilage
  • Helps with portion control

3. Meet With A Registered Dietician

  • Let our team of dietitians help you navigate your health and wellness goals this year.
  • We can support most health conditions with the proper nutrition and lifestyle
  • We make it simple – customized meal plans for you to explore; completely unique based on your level of expertise in the kitchen

Speak with an H-E-B registered dietitian about easy hacks to make cooking healthier this year.

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com or call 855-481-1149 to learn more!

