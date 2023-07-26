Taking care of our skin as we age is important. (plated)™ Skin Science is the first and only topical skincare product harnessing the renewing power of platelets.

Heidi Prather, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about how these products work.

What are the benefits of (plated)™ Skin Science?

Powerful Antioxidant Enzymes – Helps protect from the environmental stressors that cause skin’s appearance to age.

Calming Effect – Diminishes the appearance of redness.

Reduces the Appearance of Skin Imperfections – Diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, brown spots, redness, and dullness.

Optimizes Overall Skin Quality – Designed to improve skin tone and texture for younger-looking skin

Who should use/would benefit most from (plated)™ Skin Science serums?

“(plated)™ Intense and Daily serums are best for mature and aging skin, but suitable for all types. It’s best to use these products at the first signs of aging, but it’s also never too late to start them.

The Intense is a more concentrated serum, a good place to start for six weeks and then move on to Daily.”

Where do (plated)™ Skin Science serums fit into your skincare routine? When can you expect to see results?

“(plated)™ skin care products are designed to potently target multiple factors which contribute to the look of aging skin. This means that you may be able to say goodbye to several of your existing products such as; Vitamin C and retinoids.”

When can you expect to see results?

“We always recommend that you consult with your dermatologist or aesthetic professional regarding the optimal products for your individual skin care needs. While results can vary based on skin type and reason for use, most participants in clinical trials saw a positive impact after using (plated)™ Intense after just six weeks of daily use.”

To learn more about (plated)™ Skin Science and harnessing the renewing power of platelets, go to PlatedSkinScience.com.

This segment is paid for by (plated)™ Skin Science and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.