Last year on Valentine’s Day we wanted to spread the love. So we reached out to some local businesses and planned a wedding in 2 weeks for a local couple who happened to be high school

sweethearts.

Rosie became a licensed wedding officiant and married the two live in-studio during our show. Since it’s been a little over a year, we decided to reach out and see how the couple is doing amidst a pandemic. Check it out!

You can learn more about Lemonade Promo by visiting their website for more details.