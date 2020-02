Elizabeth McQueen and twelve fantastic students from Maplewood Elementary decorated Studio 512. They showed some of the cute ways they decided to decorate for a very special prom!

The Maplewood Parent Prom fundraiser is on Feb. 8 at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Maplewood Elementary will then be having a Spring Fling fundraiser on April 25. You can get involved, or make a donation to the event!

For more information, visit www.maplewoodelementary.com.