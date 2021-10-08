Relive Legends Of The Hidden Temple As An Adult On The CW Network

Cristela Alonzo, who is a writer, producer, actor and comedian, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the new show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” that she is hosting, which is set to premiere October 10 on The CW Network.

“Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the 2021 adult version of ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is taken out of a studio and into a ‘jungle,’ and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line — $25,000. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including ‘Olmec’ (the giant talking stone head) voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, the original voice and puppeteer, the ‘Moat Crossing,’ ‘The Steps of Knowledge,’ ‘The Temple Games,’ the ‘Temple Run,’ and of course, the iconic team names: ‘Purple Parrots,’ ‘Blue Barracudas,’ ‘Orange Iguanas,’ ‘Red Jaguars,’ ‘Silver Snakes’ and ‘Green Monkeys.'”

“Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams begin the journey, but only one is ‘strong enough and smart enough’ to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the ‘dreaded’ Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.”

The show is a reimagining of the original show on Nickelodeon. Kids competed on the original, but this time, adults are playing.

Having grown up on 90s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show. The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time. Alonzo

“When we decided to revisit ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” Creator and Executive Producer Scott A. Stone said. “That’s Cristela Alonzo, she’s perfect!”

Background on Cristela Alonzo

“Alonzo made history in 2014 when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, ‘Cristela,’ for ABC. During that same year, she split her time between Los Angeles and New York City to serve as one of ABC’s favorite guest hosts on their hit daytime talk show, ‘The View.’ In 2017, Alonzo made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the part of Cruz Ramirez in ‘Cars 3.’ Her first stand-up special, ‘Lower Classy,’ is currently streaming on Netflix. Alonzo’s memoir, ‘Music to My Years,’ was released in October of 2019 by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.”

“Additionally, Alonzo focuses on advocacy work, fighting for issues such as immigration, universal healthcare, and lower-income communities. She works with numerous organizations including Special Olympics Texas and Planned Parenthood and is also a board member of LUPE (La Union del Pueblo Entero) and an advisory board member for Define American. Alonzo is repped by WME, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.”