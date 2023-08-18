Foot pain can be agonizing to deal with. Best Feet may have a solution with their custom-fit orthotic products and shoes. Studio 512 stopped by the Best Feet store in Round Rock to speak with orthotic expert, Troy Z.

What does Best Feet do, and why do most people visit your store?

“Most of our customers looking for comfort and pain relief. Our customers are tired of pills, shots and surgery as the only option for pain relief; some of these medical interventions can only deal with the symptoms of pain, not the root of the problem.”

What types of pain can you help with?

“We see all types of pain: Plantar Fasciitis, flat feet, toe pain, bunions, pronation, hammertoes, etc. Your feet are the foundation of your body. We often find that people are surprised at how we can help with ankle, knee hip, back and neck pain by fixing issues with your feet.”

Who should be wearing orthotics?

“Everyone! We walk on flat hard surfaces all day. Most shoes don’t have enough support to get us through our day in comfort. Folks like: women who wear heels, people who don’t have enough support in their flip flops, workers wearing cowboy boots or construction boots daily, etc. No matter who you are and what style of show you wear, you can get a custom orthotic for all of your footwear that doesn’t show. Come in and check us out and we’ll tell you what we can do for your specific issues.”

Stop in for a free assessment to feel real pain relief in minutes. You can check out Best Feet in Round Rock or San Antonio. Go to BestFeetUSA.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by Best Feet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.