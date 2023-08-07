Nobody should have to live in pain and foot pain can be agonizing to deal with. Best feet may have the solution for you and your pain with their custom fit orthotic products and shoes. We are here at the Best Feet store in Round Rock with orthotic expert Troy Z. to learn more.



What does Best Feet do and why do most people visit your store?

Most of our customers looking for comfort and pain relief, our customers are tired of pill, shots and surgery as the only option for pain relief.

What types of pain can you help with and how does the process work when someone visits the store?

We see all types of pain, Plantar Fasciitis, flat feet, toe pain, bunions, pronation, hammertoes etc. Plus, we can also help with ankle, knee, hip, back and neck pain.

Who should be wearing orthotics?

Everyone, we walk on flat hard surfaces all day. Most shoes don’t have enough support to get us through our day in comfort.

