EarthShare Texas is encouraging all of Texas to participate in fun, rewarding sustainability activities.

Francoise Van Keuren, the executive director of EarthShare Texas, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Van Keuren discussed what EarthShare Texas is, its mission, the upcoming sustainability challenge #MyEarthMyTexas, what it is, how can folks participate, prizes available to participants, a new fundraising component, and more.

Go to EarthShare-Texas.org and register your group, business, or yourself today and join the #MyEarthMyTexas sustainability challenge.

