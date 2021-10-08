Register For The More Than Pink Walk At The Long Center And Virtually On October 24

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to honor breast cancer survivors, their families, and those who have lost their battle with cancer, Susan G. Komen is hosting the More Than Pink Walk — presented by Dell Technologies at the Long Center on October 24 and virtually.

Jeannine O’Deens, executive director of Susan G. Komen Central and East Texas, and Jennifer Allison, vice president of Executive and Internal Communications at Dell Technologies, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the walk.”

Tell me about this year’s walk, what is the same, what’s different?

“Many people may remember Susan G. Komen for ‘Race for the Cure,’ Allison said. “We changed the event in 2019 to the More Than Pink Walk, which highlights the fact that the organization and those who support our work are much more than a color, and enables us to better connect our supporters to the full breadth of the work Komen does every day to help save lives from breast cancer. The change from a race to a walk also aligns the fundraising event with the experience of the vast majority of our participants who walk.”

“This is the second year for our virtual ‘walk in your own neighborhood’ option; however this year, we will have the in-person walk for the first time at the Long Center! And Rosie, we’re excited to have you emcee the event with Stephanie on October 24,” Allison said.

“This year’s walk also incorporates a mobile app that allows participants to track fundraising goals, steps, and challenges. Participants still have the option to complete the walk on their own time in their own neighborhood. We know a lot of teams who have created their own walk parties outside in their neighborhoods with close friends and family. It’s incredibly fun and I can’t tell you how much these survivors and their families look forward to this walk!”

Tell me about Power of ONE Week? What is it?

“The Power of ONE Week is meant to celebrate the difference ONE week can make in our mission to end breast cancer. It will take place the week of October 18 and provide an opportunity for walk participants to take part in some really fun activities leading up to the walk day on October 24,” Jeannine O’Deens said.

“All week — in fact, all month long, Baby Acapulco’s will be donating proceeds from their cake pops and special drink.”

“On ONE Mission Monday, October 18, we will highlight our mission pillars and partners who align with our work in Research, Care, Community, and Action. Your local Grove Wine Bar is donating a percentage of all sales to Komen, so be sure to enjoy lunch or dinner with friends at one of their four area locations,” Jeannine O’Deens said.

“We’ll also have a ‘give back’ day with Kendra Scott on October 20, which is ONE Community Wednesday. Join us at The Domain store and 20% of the sales will go back to Susan G. Komen. There will be a code as well for online shoppers across Central Texas!”

What will the funds raised from the walk help support?

“Funds raised through this year’s walk will support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research, needed patient care and public policy action at all levels of government,” Jennifer Allison said.

“Whether or not you have been impacted by breast cancer personally, know someone who has breast cancer, or just want to raise awareness, we welcome everyone!”

I know COVID-19 policies are ever-changing in this current climate, but for those who are thinking about participating and are curious about how to do so safely, what is Susan G. Komen doing to accommodate walk participants and those who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, such as cancer patients?

“We take the safety of our staff, volunteers and walk participants very seriously. We are working with the city and Austin Public Health on what is required and safest for our attendees,” Jeannine O’Deens said.

“There are multiple safe options for everyone to participate in a way that feels comfortable for their circumstances, particularly those with a compromised immune system. No matter where you are, we will all walk as one community on October 24.”

Lastly, how can people sign up for the walk?

“To register as a group or an individual, visit Komen.org/CentralTXWalk. There you will also find more information about our walk Facebook page, which is a great place to share photos and connect with other walk participants and survivors,” Jeannine O’Deens said.

