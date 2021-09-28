Register For The 2nd Annual Barrow Volks Bike Ride Celebrates Oktoberfest in Salado

With October right around the corner, fall is here and that means Oktoberfest. You not only have the opportunity to partake in the festivities but also help a great cause.

KD Hill, owner of Barrow Brewing Company, along with Berta Davis, co-founder of Volks Ride, both joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the 2nd Annual Barrow Volks Bike Ride and Oktoberfest in Salado, Texas afterward.

Volks Ride Information

The Volks Ride is an Oktoberfest-themed event for all cyclists, with distances of 16 miles, 50K, 100K and 100M. All routes start and end at Barrow Brewing Company in Salado Texas.

Weather permitting, the first wave will start at 8 a.m. and the final route sweep is at 2 p.m. The 50, 100K, and 100M routes have over 1800 feet of climbing, and travel the county roads east of Salado into Holland. Each is supported.

Riders who register by October 1, 2021, will be guaranteed a ride t-shirt and all rides will receive a pretzel and drink at the end. Bring the family and stay for the Oktoberfest that follows. Food trucks, vendors, traditional games, and of course German Style craft beer will be plentiful. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, visit BarrowVolksRide.com or register at BarrowBrewing.com/Events.

