Register For The 2021 Austin Heart And Stroke Walk To Help The American Heart Association

The 2021 Austin Heart And Stroke Walk happens this Saturday, October 16. Austin Heart And Stroke Walk Co-Chair Erich J. Sanchack, with Digital Realty, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk more about it and the important work the American Heart Association does.

We know you’ve served the American Heart Association in various capacities for several years. You’ve served as Board Member in the Greater Washington Area, and now you are co-chairing the Austin Walk. What drives your passion for the AHA and its mission?

“I’ve been a proud supporter of the AHA and the Heart And Stroke Walk for many years, and I’ve always felt inspired by the work they do to strengthen communities and improve cardiovascular and brain research. As a former U.S. Service Member, I am called to serve wherever I live and in any capacity I can, but my involvement with the AHA started with a personal connection. My daughter Dani suffered a sudden cardiac event at a very young age.”

Given where we are with the COVID pandemic, why should the community continue to support the Austin Heart & Stroke Walk?

“Over the past year, our community has prioritized health more than ever. Now is the time to renew that commitment to health. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the number one killer of Americans. We need to meet that challenge with the same vigor to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke so that fewer people suffer and die. Improving health is a long-term plan, and what we do as a community today builds a future and a legacy for Austin. When you support and participate in the 2021 Austin Heart And Stroke Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people become a statistic.

Tell us how you and the Digital Realty Team are rallying together to give back and participate in the Austin Heart and Stroke Walk.

“My fellow co-chair, Tad Hatton and I couldn’t be prouder of the campaign this year. We serve alongside a dedicated group of business leaders who form the Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team and we’ve been working year-round to raise critical funds and awareness. We’ve hosted a city-wide Rally Day where I played with my band and I personally challenged my long-time friends from across the country to give to the Austin event.”

“To date, we are so close to our goal — about 75% there. But, with the support and participation of this community, I know we will hit our goal and continue to impact thousands of lives.”

So, what do we need to know to get ready for the big event this Saturday?

“This year, you can Heart Walk here, there or anywhere! We are excited to be able to walk together in person, but we understand that we may not all feel comfortable gathering. The AHA team has gone above and beyond to make sure everyone is included. I encourage everyone to visit AustinHeartWalk.org to participate. Whatever you choose, be sure to have your friends, family, and colleagues register today. It’s not too late to join the fun! I look forward to seeing everyone on Sat., Oct. 16.”

This segment is paid for by The American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.